VeraBank N.A. Purchases 1,693 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

VeraBank N.A. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 22,223,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,323,016. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $195.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.45, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

