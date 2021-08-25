VeraBank N.A. Sells 200 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

VeraBank N.A. decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Aflac by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 19.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Aflac by 37.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,202,000 after acquiring an additional 385,598 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 8.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,676 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.48. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

