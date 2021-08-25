VeraBank N.A. Sells 200 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

VeraBank N.A. reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its stake in Aflac by 18.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 122,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 12.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 65,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Aflac by 7.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.11. 2,484,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.48. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,676 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

