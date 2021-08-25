VeraBank N.A. Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,297,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,151,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,693. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

