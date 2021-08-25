VeraBank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

VeraBank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 52,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Accenture by 6.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,260,000 after purchasing an additional 44,030 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 19.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Accenture by 62.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 106,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,422,000 after buying an additional 40,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Accenture by 14.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $333.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,150. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $334.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

