VeraBank N.A. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

VeraBank N.A. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,903,000 after purchasing an additional 331,431 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,119,000 after purchasing an additional 222,088 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,135 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,802,000 after purchasing an additional 29,346 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,329,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,751. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $107.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

