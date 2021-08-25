Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victoria’s Secret currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.83.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

VSCO stock opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.