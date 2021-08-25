Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 620,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120,763 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Verisk Analytics worth $108,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $197.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,102 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

