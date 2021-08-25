Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $94.93 Million Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,987 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $94,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,229,000 after acquiring an additional 160,457 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,076,000 after buying an additional 122,213 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Plexus by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,376,000 after buying an additional 122,869 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 807,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,132,000 after buying an additional 15,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Plexus by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 745,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,443,000 after buying an additional 59,709 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLXS opened at $89.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.43. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLXS. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.12.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

