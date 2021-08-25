Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,732 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $92,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAFM. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 16.4% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth about $224,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $192.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.73 and a 52-week high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.14.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

