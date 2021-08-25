Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,644,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $104,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Newmont by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,072,000 after purchasing an additional 116,987 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,097 shares of company stock worth $1,682,137. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.42. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

