Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 552,656 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,833,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 552,656 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $98,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYKE. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Sidoti downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ SYKE opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.11.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

