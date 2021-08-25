Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €105.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Vinci in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €103.29 ($121.51).

DG opened at €90.78 ($106.80) on Wednesday. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €90.96.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

