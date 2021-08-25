VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) Stock Holdings Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266,606 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.55% of VirnetX worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VirnetX by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 500,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 428,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,061,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,192,000 after acquiring an additional 362,741 shares in the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 1st quarter worth $1,338,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 1st quarter worth $919,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 159,782 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VHC opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $303.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.12. VirnetX Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

