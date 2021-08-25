Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 5th. This is a boost from Viva Energy Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.008.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other Viva Energy Group news, insider Scott Wyatt sold 395,000 shares of Viva Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.04 ($1.46), for a total transaction of A$807,380.00 ($576,700.00).

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an energy company in Australia, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Fuels and Marketing; Refining; and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. The Retail, Fuels and Marketing segment supplies and markets fuel products through a network of approximately 1,300 retail service stations, as well as to other retail operators and wholesalers.

