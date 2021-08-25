Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 84,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,829. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

