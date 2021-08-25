Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives €257.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €266.13 ($313.10).

VOW3 has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €309.00 ($363.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

VOW3 traded up €4.22 ($4.96) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €198.76 ($233.84). 786,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The business has a 50 day moving average of €209.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

