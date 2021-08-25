W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will announce sales of $3.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.33 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $12.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $12.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.62 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,318,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $430.99. The company had a trading volume of 199,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,610. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $337.25 and a 1-year high of $479.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

