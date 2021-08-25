Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

WBA stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 66,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,393. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,276 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,713,000 after purchasing an additional 328,328 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

