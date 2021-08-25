Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

