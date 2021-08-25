Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 377,976 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $56,424,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56.

On Monday, June 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $145,460,880.40.

On Friday, June 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,549,447 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $214,365,992.45.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 773,922 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $105,640,353.00.

On Monday, June 21st, S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $119,686,406.82.

On Friday, June 18th, S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30.

On Wednesday, June 16th, S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $169,584,689.84.

On Monday, June 14th, S Robson Walton sold 1,013,942 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $142,357,456.80.

On Friday, June 11th, S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55.

On Wednesday, June 9th, S Robson Walton sold 533,497 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $74,433,501.44.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,278,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,196. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Walmart by 607.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 235,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,187,000 after acquiring an additional 202,075 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $668,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 19,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 521,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,537,000 after buying an additional 63,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. raised their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

