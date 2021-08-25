Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.200-$6.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Walmart also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.300-$1.400 EPS.

WMT traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $148.99. The company had a trading volume of 245,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,367,759. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.60. Walmart has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $417.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.50.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,310,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 956,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total transaction of $136,021,199.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,323,175.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,512,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,895,550. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walmart stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Walmart worth $1,989,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

