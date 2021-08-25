Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 2,366 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 45,920.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.14.

Charter Communications stock opened at $792.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $737.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $802.32.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

