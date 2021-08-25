Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I A’s (NYSE:WPCAU) Lock-Up Period To End on September 1st

Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I A’s (NYSE:WPCAU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, September 1st. Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I A had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

WPCAU stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday.

