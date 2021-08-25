Warehouse REIT plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.55 (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

WHR opened at GBX 162.46 ($2.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of £690.23 million and a P/E ratio of 4.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 155.35. Warehouse REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169.79 ($2.22).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Warehouse REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

