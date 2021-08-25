Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Warner Music Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

WMG traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $37.86. 1,712,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,054. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.08 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently -73.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 909,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,208,000 after purchasing an additional 208,251 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 148,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 67,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

