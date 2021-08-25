Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,169,000 after purchasing an additional 411,721 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 4,397.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 306,083 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 4,628.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,514,000 after acquiring an additional 229,041 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $126.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.37.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.