Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.83. 1,050,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,489. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,925 shares of company stock worth $25,654,848 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.