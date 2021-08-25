Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $3.82

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.68. Waterdrop shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 5,140 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.83 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth $97,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth $174,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth $470,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.