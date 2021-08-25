Wedbush Upgrades Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to Buy

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by Wedbush to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBY. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.24.

NYSE:BBY opened at $121.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.60. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $154,731.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,310 shares of company stock worth $20,992,794 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

