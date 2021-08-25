Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tricon Residential (TCN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tricon Residential (TSE: TCN):

8/16/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.00 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$18.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Tricon Residential had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$16.00.

8/13/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$18.00.

8/13/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.25 to C$17.50.

8/12/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Tricon Residential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a C$15.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$14.25.

6/28/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:TCN opened at C$15.56 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34.

Get Tricon Residential Inc alerts:

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,473,575. Insiders sold 196,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,772 in the last ninety days.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.