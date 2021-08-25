Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NORMA Group (NOEJ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NORMA Group (ETR: NOEJ):

8/25/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/17/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €59.00 ($69.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/4/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/4/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/26/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/7/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

6/28/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR NOEJ traded up €0.22 ($0.26) on Wednesday, reaching €43.98 ($51.74). The company had a trading volume of 26,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a 50 day moving average of €44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. NORMA Group SE has a 52 week low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 52 week high of €49.36 ($58.07).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

