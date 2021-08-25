Wells Fargo & Company Increases Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $19.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AR. TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 4.76. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

