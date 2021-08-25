Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,189,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156,128 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $325,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

NYSE WFC traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,520,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

