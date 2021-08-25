Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Shares of WPM opened at C$55.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$25.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.30. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$44.09 and a one year high of C$73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.40.
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$399.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
