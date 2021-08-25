Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of WPM opened at C$55.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$25.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.30. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$44.09 and a one year high of C$73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$399.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPM. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

