Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

WLL opened at $43.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.89. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.56. On average, analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 124.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 34,216 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 3.4% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 754,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

