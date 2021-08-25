Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,662 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,321 shares of company stock worth $9,879,906 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $653.72. The stock had a trading volume of 24,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,593. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $609.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $660.00. The company has a market capitalization of $311.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.