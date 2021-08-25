Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,234. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

