Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 13,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 83,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,417,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.66. 44,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,287. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $159.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.