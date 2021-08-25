Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $45.25 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,048 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $45,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,131,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,492,000 after acquiring an additional 547,102 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,658,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 467,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 232,950 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,059,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,334,000 after purchasing an additional 170,078 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $81.69. The stock had a trading volume of 33,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,315. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $81.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

