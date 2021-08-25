Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 362.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 119.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $122,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM remained flat at $$51.91 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,659. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

