Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.49 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $3.49 billion and $1.75 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $500.39 or 0.01026161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00053756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00129563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00157436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,736.05 or 0.99943803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.48 or 0.06548917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,967,529 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

