Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives $68.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE WH traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $72.92. 2,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,826. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.18. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.