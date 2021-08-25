X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XFOR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

XFOR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,536. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.55.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $42,469.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,375.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $68,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,267 shares of company stock worth $426,653 over the last 90 days. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

