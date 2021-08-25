XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.68.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $40.55 on Friday. XPeng has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 4.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in XPeng by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 232.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

