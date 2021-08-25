XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.40

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON XPS opened at GBX 148.43 ($1.94) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59. XPS Pensions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 113.50 ($1.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 152 ($1.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £304.50 million and a P/E ratio of 34.85.

In related news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 24,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £33,715.84 ($44,049.96).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

