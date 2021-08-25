Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stake Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,064,000 after acquiring an additional 80,258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Xylem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Xylem by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,888,000 after acquiring an additional 103,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Xylem by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after acquiring an additional 477,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Xylem by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after acquiring an additional 253,054 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $133.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.19, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.72 and a twelve month high of $134.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

