Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Hits New 52-Week High at $133.01

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $133.01 and last traded at $132.47, with a volume of 9412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

Get Xylem alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.37.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.