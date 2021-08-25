Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.06.

AUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.30. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

