yieldwatch Trading Up 11.3% Over Last Week (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. yieldwatch has a total market cap of $5.46 million and $213,653.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yieldwatch coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001044 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, yieldwatch has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00130121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.16 or 0.00157803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,893.60 or 0.99994398 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.74 or 0.01026132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.78 or 0.06541953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

